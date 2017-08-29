Tips Before Moving Into a Residential Property Investment

Moving into your new residential property investment is surely exciting and we can’t blame you. A new space means a blank canvass and a new house means opening a brand new chapter.

But even with such a thrilling transition, we can’t deny that it also requires a lot of work. Think about packing all your stuff, disassembling furniture and then taking them out of their boxes and putting them together again. Whew, even saying it is a mouthful on its own. But don’t worry because no job is impossible and with the following tips and tricks before a move, you’re bound to a smooth sailing experience.

So, what exactly should you do prior to moving into a residential property investment?



Update your address and have. Get your postal address updated and your mail re-directed. You would not want anything lost. Plus, you risk having strangers open them up and expose important and/or confidential information like bank accounts and credit card information.

Update your contact details with your bank, office and school as well. Apart from preventing any lost mail, this will ensure that they get to contact you when need be. This should be easy to do with a call or an email.

Consume all your perishables and grocery items. Do not stuff your pantry and fill your refrigerators prior to moving. As much as possible, only purchase and keep food that will last until the day of the move itself. This is so that you avoid having to pack them too which will not only take space but are also prone to spills. You can do more grocery shopping once you’re in the new place. Any supplies bought should only be minimal that’ll last for a day or two while in actual transition.

Cancel old utilities and get new ones for the new place. Are your electricity, water, phone, internet, cable and other utilities running at the new place the moment you step into it? Have you cancelled the ones in your old residential property investment? If your answer to both questions is a no then you better start working on this immediately. You do not want to move in and have no light at night or water to help you clean up. Likewise you do not want to keep paying for the utilities at your previous place when you are no longer using them. Both situations call for inconvenience.

