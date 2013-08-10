London Town Report on the State of London Recruitment Agencies

Recruitment agencies are nothing new in the business. They are a third party organization separate and distinct from companies who serve as professionally skilled recruiters to their clients with various needs with regard to employee staffing and hiring. They match the business’s needs with that of the applicant thereby creating an advantageous situation for both parties.

You see, job seekers aren’t the only ones competing with one another to land a good job on companies which are considered to be on the higher ladder of success. Due to the rigorous increase in competition regarding the employment of the best applicants for different company positions, businesses have also found it challenging if not hard to attract and win over candidates they want to work for them. Even companies have to compete for the best talents. This is where the recruitment agencies step in.

One of the busiest and most beautiful cities in the world for both businesses and tourists is the city of London. Due to its economic status, wide tourist attraction, ports and the never ending list of businesses that spring forth just about anywhere in the area, many companies in London have found recruitment agencies as a very helpful partner in their recruitment needs. Here are five of the reasons that made them seal the deal with them.

1. Expertise, skill and knowledge

Recruitment agencies due to the nature of their work are jam packed with the right kind and amount of skills, knowledge and expertise when it comes to hiring employees. They are trained in the field and like engineers and architects who are very well versed with their buildings and structures; these professionals are the best when it comes to matching employer and employee needs.

2. The real talent versus the fabricating liars

Having had years of experience backed with knowledge, they are more likely to detect frauds than if you do it by yourself. They can do background checks and even compare resumes uploaded by the applicant to see if they are hiding something from you. Even during the interviews they conduct, liars are seen fast.

3. Speed, efficiency and success

Most companies have so many tasks and objectives in mind other than hiring. Despite of that they want the process to be done fast but still be able to get the best results. A recruitment firm helps achieve this.

4. Goodbye stress, hello comfort

When the burdensome, long and tiring hiring process is lifted from the company’s shoulders, they can finally say goodbye to stress and hello to comfort aka more time devoted to the business’ main objectives.

5. The perfect candidates

Last and definitely not the least, recruitment firms help their clients find the best candidates through their skill testing and other related measures.