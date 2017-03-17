Factors to Consider in Choosing an Investment Property

Choices are very tricky. In a world where that presents so many alternatives, isn’t it a lot of pressure to choose the best? Especially when so much is at stake, it becomes extra crucial to weigh the pros and cons of every given option to truly assess which one fits the bill. The same is true when choosing an investment property.

Real estate comes in all forms and sizes. It’s not surprising that many people deem it overwhelming. But to win the game, the secret lies in the manner by which one examines the choices at hand. That said here are the factors to consider when choosing an investment property.

#1: FINANCES

Determine how much you can afford. Find out which funding options are available given your current financial standing and credit score. Because these acquisitions will demand considerable money, it is crucial to determine what you can and can’t afford to buy.

#2: NEEDS

There’s a reason behind every investment. What’s yours? The purpose determines the needs. Is it for personal use or for business? What type of property do you seek: residential, commercial or industrial? Because these needs will have to be met, you will find that not all available assets fit your interest.

#3: LOCATION

A major feature of any property that plays a huge role especially in terms of value and convenience is location. Growth areas, those with high foot traffic and are near transportation hubs make for worthwhile purchases especially if we think commercial and retail. Which location suits best will still depend on your need.

#4: LAND

There’s more to land that simply its area or size. It’s important to also assess its quality. For instance, agricultural lands should be rich in nutrients to be able to grow crops while lands for residential, commercial and industrial purposes should be strong enough to stand as foundation for a building construction. Not all lands are the same. Keep that in mind.

#5: ONGOING COSTS

This is a common factor that many people forget when choosing an investment property. Because ongoing costs occur after the purchase, they are often overlooked. Comprised of repair and maintenance expenses, these are regular disbursements spent on equal intervals, often monthly and yearly, that must be met to keep the functionality and value of the asset. Some assets may appear affordable upfront but with staggering ongoing costs, they’re very expensive in the long run.

